Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up approximately 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $910,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,652 shares of company stock worth $32,246,122. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.75. 1,258,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.93. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.89 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.34.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

