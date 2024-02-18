Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 139.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 0.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after buying an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after acquiring an additional 291,819 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.39. 1,953,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average of $183.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,047,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

