Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 53,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 434.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 215,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after acquiring an additional 175,160 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 687,981,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,212,246,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock worth $450,707,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

