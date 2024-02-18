Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up 3.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Universal Display worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,819,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 32.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 203,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLED traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.76. 264,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,794. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.01. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $194.84.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

