Presilium Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 11.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. 2,154,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,405. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

