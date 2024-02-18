Presilium Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.96. 316,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $251.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

