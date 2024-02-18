Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Position Increased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,567,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the quarter. Poseida Therapeutics comprises 2.6% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 4.10% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 50.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 156.2% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSTX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 458,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.