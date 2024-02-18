Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349,776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 130,735 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 2.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,106,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,354. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

