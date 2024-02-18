Polen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of XPEL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in XPEL by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 28.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in XPEL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,533. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Report on XPEL

XPEL Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.