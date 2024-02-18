Polen Capital Management LLC Has $588.76 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 195,813 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.5% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of NIKE worth $588,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,590,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.