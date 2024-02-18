Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,176,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,498,000 after buying an additional 718,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after buying an additional 303,185 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Plug Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

