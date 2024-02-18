Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 133.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,142 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Pliant Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 208,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,559. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a current ratio of 19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,526.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,044.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,526.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,044.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.