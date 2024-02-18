Piper Sandler Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $28.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UPST. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.44.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.11. Upstart has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,678 in the last ninety days. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

