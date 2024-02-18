Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,550 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $52,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. 4,155,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,654. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 484.24%.

About Physicians Realty Trust



Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

