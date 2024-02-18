Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,124 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
CATX opened at 0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.50. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 1.00.
Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
