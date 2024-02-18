Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

In other news, insider Markus Puhlmann acquired 280,000 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at 687,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 0.26 per share, for a total transaction of 32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 316,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately 82,344.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 661,488 shares of company stock worth $255,485. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,124 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

CATX opened at 0.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.50. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 1.00.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

