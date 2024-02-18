Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,770 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Permian Resources worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

PR stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

