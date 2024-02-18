Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PR stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

