Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Pegasystems Stock Down 5.7 %

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $42,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $22,784,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after acquiring an additional 457,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

