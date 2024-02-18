Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,521,000 after buying an additional 118,406 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.25 on Friday, reaching $926.03. 1,327,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $710.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $955.99.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $20,871,781 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

