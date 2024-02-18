Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Marathon Petroleum makes up 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day moving average of $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

