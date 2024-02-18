Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $512.63. 620,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $514.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

