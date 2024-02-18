Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,825. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

