Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,476,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $4,316,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,476,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171,051.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $378,261,175. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.72. 4,159,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,387. The firm has a market cap of $280.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

