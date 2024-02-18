Pearl River Capital LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUM traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.92. 954,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.31. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.