Pearl River Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,719 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,619,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

