Pearl River Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPG Industries by 41.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $141.91. 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,365. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $137.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.