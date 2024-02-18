Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. Vertiv makes up 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.97. 8,065,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $65.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

