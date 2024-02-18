Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000. McDonald’s comprises about 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,293,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,485. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.02.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

