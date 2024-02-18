Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 125,540 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 225.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,396,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,411,966. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

