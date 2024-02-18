Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 228 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.96. 1,016,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

