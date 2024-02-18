Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 188 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,849. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

