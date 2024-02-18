Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.4 %

NKE stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. 14,590,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,550. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

