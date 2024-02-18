Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $259.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,316. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $264.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

