Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,328,000 after buying an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,058,000 after buying an additional 945,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $501.95. 4,385,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,026. The company has a market cap of $388.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $483.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $505.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

