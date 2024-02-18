Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193,690 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 89,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of LHX traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.98. 759,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,978. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average of $189.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

