Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 304,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.04. 4,470,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,161. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.