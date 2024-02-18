Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $343.39 and a 52-week high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

