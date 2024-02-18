Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Buys 527 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.