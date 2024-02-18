Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $248.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $250.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

