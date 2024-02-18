PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

