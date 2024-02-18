Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001949 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $216.60 million and $1.62 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

