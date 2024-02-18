Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.73 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

