Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

