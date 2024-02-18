Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,532. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

