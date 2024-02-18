Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.