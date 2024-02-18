Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.26 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.26 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,667 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

Origin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,953.49%.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

See Also

