Orbs Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.73 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $141.70 million and $7.73 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 43.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,727,855 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs is a hybrid blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service platform and cryptocurrency designed to provide businesses with the benefits of blockchain technology. The platform aims to provide scalable, secure, and low-cost services, paving the way for mass-market businesses to adopt blockchain. The ORBS token is used to pay for transaction fees on the platform and for staking in the network. Orbs was founded by Uriel Peled, Tal Kol, and Daniel Peled in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

