Oppenheimer Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $130.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.90.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE XPO opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.