Oppenheimer Increases Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $18.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

BOWL opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. Bowlero has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

