Oppenheimer Increases Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $18.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bowlero
Bowlero Stock Down 2.2 %
Bowlero Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bowlero
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.