ONUS Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 18th. In the last week, ONUS has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $37.07 million and $1,901.57 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.38111576 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

